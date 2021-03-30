1
Sleeping in cell made me realize I couldn’t live without Vanessa and my kids – Funny Face

FUNNY FACE GENTLE.png Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face

Tue, 30 Mar 2021 Source: GH Page

Ghanaian comic actor, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, has taken to his Instagram page to pen down a long letter to his baby mama Vanessa and his three children.

In the long post, Funny Face assured his Baby mama and his children that he is ready to sacrifice everything for their happiness.

He also disclosed his readiness to marry the mother of his children, Vanessa.

Funny Face added that he learnt of the importance of his wife when he spent a night in police cells

Read his full post below

