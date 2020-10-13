Sleeping with a man in exchange for money or favours is not a crime – Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur Vicky Zugah has said that any lady who sleeps with a man in exchange for money or favours is not a crime.

Speaking as on Joy Prime, Vicky Zugah disclosed that all ladies having an affair with married men are usually after the money and other favours.



According to her, she doesn’t see anything wrong with sleeping with men in exchange for money and favours especially when they have no other options.

“Sometimes ladies date married men for the money and nothing else. Those who don’t like hustling but want to live luxurious lives are the ones who find themselves in this fix. As long as you don’t get caught, I don’t see anything wrong with it. After all, it’s all part of hustling” she explained.