Slim Buster accuses Fred Nuamah, Abeiku Santana, Kwasi Aboagye, others of collapsing Ghana music industry

Ghanaian musician, Slim Buster

Ghanaian musician, Slim Buster has accused prominent figures in the country’s music space of blocking the success of many artists.

Speaking in an interview with GH Page on April 23, 2023, he identified Fred Nuamah, Kwasi Aboagye, Abeiku Santana, and others as people who have created enemies with artists and facilitated their downfall, adding that he, along with other musicians like EL, were victims of these industry influencers whom he called "secret enemies."



According to Slim Buster, these individuals use their power and influence to block the success of up-and-coming musicians.



He claimed that Kwasi Aboagye and Abeiku Santana among others demand payment from artists in exchange for playing their music on radio, and if an artist refuses to pay, they instigate other DJs to block their music.



“I am telling you, the house I built is through music and a lot of things that I did was through music. But the problem is, in Ghana when you are growing up in music, you tend to meet your enemies, that is why I told you that people fall back because we meet our enemies on the way.



“And I can mention names of the people who blocked the chances, one has to do with the Ghana Music Awards…fortunately and unfortunately, we had somebody like Fred Nuamah who is another bad actor, a bad human being who collapsed the industry.



“We have people like Fred Nuamah, we have people like Kwasi Aboagye, who will tell you that they won’t play your music if you don’t pay them…these are the people that blocked a lot of musicians, and I am saying this confidently because I don’t hate anybody and they don’t invest anything.

Slim Buster expressed frustration that Ghanaian musicians often have to invest significant amount of money in their careers, only to be held back by these influential figures. He believes that their actions are holding back the Ghana music industry from reaching its full potential.



The musician emphasized that he does not hate anyone and that his claims were based on personal experiences.



“You come to Ghana, invest a lot of money, and meet these people who become your secret enemies. And one thing is that when you get an issue with him, he will call all other DJs and ensure they block you. They did it to me and not me alone, they did it to Nana Kwame, they did it to EL. The problem is when you invest money and have people like these presenters, who want to become stars…the Abeiku Santana’s and co, then there is a problem…that is why our music doesn’t go far,” he added.



