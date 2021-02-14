Slim Flex out with yet another sweet record ‘Ohemaa’

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Toronto-based Ghanaian Afro-urban superstar, Slim Flex is steadily building a reputation as the smoothest operator in the game.

The sugar-tongued artist is out again with a new single ‘Ohemaa’ that is set to spin some heads and get lovers grooving.



Slim Flex, whose love for performing originates from his church roots in Ghana, West Africa where he discovered a life-long love for music, shone ever so brightly on ‘Ohemaa’. His silvery vocals sync perfectly with the metronomic rhythm of the song, delivering a very sensual, groovy and appealing romantic record.



‘Ohemaa’ a word that translates to Queen in the Twi dialect, tells the tale of adulation of a love interest. Through waves of sweet sing-along verses, Slim Flex exalts his lover, placing her on the highest pedestal and showing the world that nothing comes close to how he feels about her.

‘Ohemaa’ comes at the back of Slim Flex’s exit from his old management, with the crooner launching his own label, ‘’Slim Flex Music’’. Produced by Teckmix, ‘Ohemaa’ certainly the anthem for this season of love.



Watch the video below:





