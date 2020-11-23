Slow wine to Tripcy and Mega EJ’s new Afro-soul classic ‘Your Place’

Tripcy and Mega EJ

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Feel good music doesn’t get better than this new record from Tripcy and Mega EJ titled ‘Your Place’. The calm sensual progression of the song will have you needing to slow wine with your lover from the very first kick.

A vibe for Afro-Pop and Afrobeat fans, ‘Your Place’ is guaranteed to start a party. The mutual love of the collaborating artists for a diverse range of sounds adds a great spice to the record. You will hear influences of RnB, Pop, and African rhythms fusing perfectly to create a brilliant classic.



With a record as good as this, Tripcy and Mega EJ are certainly going to stay on the minds of Ghanaians for some time to come. The songwriting, lyricism, and production serve as a ménage a trio that will leave listeners gasping for breath on the dance floor.

The music is perfection. We are rooting heavily for these two acts and ‘Your Place’ is just the right vibe to start off every party.





Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor