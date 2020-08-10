Entertainment

'Small-brain' Tracey Boakye is a disgrace to womanhood - Tina Muulikaa

Entertainment Pundit, Tina Muulikaa has reprimanded actress Tracey Boakye for attacking singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, known in showbiz as Mzbel, over a man they are dating.

In a viral video, Tracey was heard accusing Mzbel of sharing her baby daddy with her and went all over social media using vulgar words on the singer.



She called Mzbel all manner of names and profanely described her private parts but the singer responded more maturely to her (Tracey) insults.



Reacting to the issue on 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM, Tina Muulikaa asked Tracey Boakye to bow her head in shame.



In her view, Tracey should have considered the likely repercussions of her actions on her kids before responding in the manner she did, pointing out that it's possible the innocent child will grow up to find such offensive videos churned by her mother.



Tina also held that Tracey is a disgrace to womanhood, adding that she has invoked curses upon herself for attacking Mzbel, a woman she (Tracey) describes as an elderly person who can give birth to her.

Tracey, in the video, repeatedly said Mzbel is 40 years old and claimed she could be her grandmum yet brushed her age aside, by slurring her (Mzbel's) genitals.



On the part where Tracey chose to discuss Mzbel's genitals, Tina asked "does she (Tracey) think she will die before she attains 40 years old? She forgot that she too will grow old and the description she gave to Mzbel's private parts will have an effect on her, especially when she is old and unmarried because any man who will be interested in her would think she too has grey hair on her genitals."



"Tracey showed us that she's not just young but also has a small-brain'', she stated emphatically.



