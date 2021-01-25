Smart-working young guys not rich through Sakawa – Okese1

Okese1

‘Yie Yie’ hitmaker, Okese1 born Frank Nana Okese Afranie has disclosed to Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com that those who claim that young smart-working guys of today are engaged in sakawa aren’t factual.

According to Okese1 who graduated from the University of Cape Coast(UCC) two years ago, anyone who doesn’t hustle hard to make money but blames others for doing Sakawa would only remain poor for the rest of their lives.



“To be frank there is nothing like using Sakawa to make money. If you don’t hustle hard to make money and you use sakawa as an excuse then you’ll sit home poor for a long time. It is your hardness that determines your survival,” he remarked on Kastle Drive.



During his tour of the ancient capital of Cape Coast, Okese1 said every man must learn to hustle to make enough money in a genuine manner.

“As a man in the first place you have to hustle for the money. And you have to devise a means of making money but it shouldn’t be through using unscrupulous means. So if you sit and consider what suits you best then you embark on it to make some money,” he concluded.



Not long ago, Okese1 was reported to have spent close to GHS43,000 on 23 bottles of a very expensive champagne, 7 bottles of exotic drink and Aces of Spades at a popular nightclub, Oasis which is owned by popular Ghanaian rapper, D-Black.