‘So Ghana Police can find phones this fast? - A Plus on Meek Mill’s missing phone saga

Kwame Asare Obeng also known as 'A Plus'

Shortly after it was reported that Meek Mill’s phone has been found, popular social commentator, Kwame A Plus, took to social media to react to the swift manner in which the police responded to the issue.

Earlier, a frustrated Meek Mill publicly announced that his mobile phone had been stolen prior to his performance as the headline artiste for the 2022 Afro Nation festival, which took place at Marine Drive, Black Stars Square in Accra.



“They pickpocketed me for my phoneeeeee. Bring that jawn back if you got it!,” the American rapper wrote on his Instagram story.



In less than 24 hours, the police recovered Meek Mill's mobile phone and also announced that they have a suspect in custody.



This was contained in a press statement accompanied by a picture of the suspect which went viral on social media.



But reacting to the swift manner in which the police was able to retrieve Meek Mill’s phone, A Plus said:

“So Ghana police can find phones this fast? They say they find am because the SIM dey inside so tracking be easy. Abe goo, all the phones wey lost for Ghana, e be Eku juice wey dey inside?



"A country where missing excavators cannot be found and the guy who said twea is still at large. But a mobile phone belonging to a foreigner can be found in less than 24 hours.”



Meanwhile, in a latest post to confirm that he had received his phone, Meek Mill admonished the fact that a suspect has been apprehended for it.



“I coulda dropped that phone on a dirt bike I don’t actually know for a fact somebody went in my pocket! I got it back that’s all I needed I don’t need anybody locked up for a phone.., I don’t even know what happened to it,” he wrote on Twitter.



