Sobba releases 'Vibes'

Sobba Lyrikal Sobba

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: Elvis Ashun, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeat sensation, Kingsford Arkoh Baah, popularly known as Sobba (formerly known as Bwoy Lyrikal), has released a song titled "Vibes" off his upcoming EP "Late Arrival".

Sobba, a descendant of the late Dr. Samuel Joe Arkoh and Mrs Agatha Arko Nyame, discovered his talent at an early age but had to put it on hold due to his parent's work. However, while in senior high school, his friends encouraged him to pursue his passion for music alongside his education.

Thanks to his hard work and dedication, Sobba became the entertainment prefect of Winton Senior High School, where he won two awards for his outstanding contributions to the school's entertainment industry.

The upcoming EP is produced by DatBeat God, a renowned music producer in Ghana. Fans can expect nothing short of greatness from the collaboration between the talented artist and the experienced producer.

"Vibes" is a fusion of Afrobeat and Afropop, with SOBBA's unique sound and style shining through.

The EP, which features four songs, promises to be a thrilling experience for fans of the young artist. It is set to drop in April, and fans can't wait to see what SOBBA has in store for them. With his talent and hard work, it's no surprise that he's becoming one of Ghana's most sought-after artists.

Listen to the song here.

