Social media ‘blast’ DKB for using Akuapem Poloo to raise funds

Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB Ghana

Comedian DKB is bearing the heat for appealing for public funds to help support Akuapem Poloo’s son whiles she serves her jail sentence.

According to most commentators, this move is a sick ploy by the comedian to extort money from the innocent public. They also said that if Akuapem Poloo can show money on video and go on trips in Dubai, she can also take care of her son from prison.



Derrick Kobina Bonney aka DKB Ghana, shared the artwork on his official Facebook page to solicit funds. He captioned, “Finally! For those who have been bugging me to reach her with some help. Gotten all the details from her. So here you are, feel free to support an embattled sister and her handsome son. God bless you. #PrayforAkuapemPoloo.” Details on the artwork include mobile money and bank amount number for amounts worth 1,000cedis and above.



