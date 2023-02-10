Social media cannot control my love life; I will end things when I am tired - Yaa Jackson

Actress cum musician, Yaa Jackson

Social media exploded last week when a netizen published proof of Yaa Jackson's partner suggesting he was interested in dating her just a month after the actress gave birth.

Since the woman published screenshots to support her claims, Yaa Jackson has issued cryptic and direct comments on her Snapchat account, which have served as a stern warning to detractors.



According to the child actress, some of the comments netizens have shared about her husband’s alleged cheating scandal weren’t going to dictate her marriage.



“Social media can never control my love life, and I will end things when I am tired without caring what any of you are gonna say or think,” she shared on February 9, 2023.



Since the actress's husband's alleged infidelity scandal broke out online, some internet users have come together to support her and advise her to handle the situation calmly.



The cheating scandal involving Yaa Jackson’s partner comes after she gave birth to a baby boy, which she happily announced on Instagram.

She disclosed her baby's name, JJ Nana Yaw, while stating that the name was chosen in honour of her husband, to whom she has been committed for more than five years of her life.



The birth of their child came after their marriage on December 26, 2022, which had just relatives and a few friends in attendance and made waves on social media.







ADA/BOG