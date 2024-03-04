Social media controversies ruined a lot of opportunities for me - Adu Safowah

The Ghanaian seeking to break speech-a-thon record, Adu Safowah

Adu Safowah, the Ghanaian aiming to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon by an individual, has opened up about how controversies have affected her life.

According to her, some prominent personalities she is familiar with were unwilling to support her speech-a-thon bid because of the controversies she indulged in that marred her reputation.



Adu Safowah explained that her speech-a-thon attempt was aimed at rebranding herself, and letting people know that she is no longer the controversial person she is widely known for.



“I embarked on the speech-a-thon for me to thrive to get the opportunity to do other things. Also, it was a journey for rebirth where I wanted to make amends. I wanted to get out of the world of controversy because it ruined a lot of things in my life.



“Most of the prominent personalities I was familiar with were not willing to assist me due to the controversies surrounding my reputation. So I embarked on the GWR journey to make a difference,” she said while speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



Adu Safowah’s speech-a-thon attempt began at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on February 9, 2024, and ended on February 15, 2024, at 4:05 am after 130 hours of speeches.

As Chef Faila and Afua Asantewaa's Guinness World Record bids have failed, most Ghanaians are praying for Adu Safowah's speech-a-thon attempt to make a difference.



