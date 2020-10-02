Social media gets emotional as Sonnie Badu shares touching chats between him and late Ray Styles

Musician Sonnie Badu and late Ray Styles

Ghanaians were hit with the sad news of the demise of artist, Ray Styles, whose works were very popular and amazing.

Few months ago, it was made known that the talented artist was battling kidney problems and needed some amount of money to undergo surgery, which was gladly given out and even more.



Unfortunately on 1st October, 2020, the talented artist passed on in India where he was under going the surgery, breaking the hearts of many Ghanaians and art lovers.



Gospel musician and pastor, Dr. Sonnie Badu, while giving out his condolence shared some of his chats with the late Ray Styles, which got many netizens tearing up.



After sharing this emotional conversations on Instagram, Dr Sonnie Badu added the caption, “Rest in power

It’s taken a minute for me to say good bye @penciledcelebrities … rest in power , you fought a good fight and your faith in God was beautiful …. till we meet again.. it’s purple ???????????????? #RIP“, as he expressed his condolence.



Check post below:



