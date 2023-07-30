Social media reacts after Cardi B threw microphone at fan

Cardi B throws a microphone

Multiple-award-winning American female rapper, Cardi B, has been captured in a viral video as she threw a microphone at a fan while entertaining a crowd.

In a video shared by Daily Loud on Twitter, the rapper was performing at a beach concert, and during the performance, someone from the crowd poured liquid from a cup on the American artiste.



Cardi B, who was visibly upset retaliated by aggressively throwing her microphone at the person.



The action by the American rapper has attracted several reactions as people tweeted to share their concerns.



Most netizens are of the view that such practice whereby people throw things at artistes whenever they are performing at a show has now become a common trait and needs to be addressed.



“Why do audience members keep throwing stuff at performers on stage? I’ve seen so many videos like this over the past month. For their own safety, performers will stop touring and live concerts will end”, a netizen tweeted.



Another netizen also commented by saying that: “Why on earth would you through something at someone you paid money to see? Or just like any other human who’s just doing their thing”.

“Would hate to be a ‘performer’ during this era. It’s become normalized to throw things at people while they perform & it really needs to stop. It is dangerous and not cool”, a tweet from Mika.



