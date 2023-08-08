Social media reacts as Twitter launches revenue sharing program

Twitter's new logo

X, formerly known as Twitter, has recently launched a new program that will allow its users to earn some of the ad revenue it gains. The program officially rolled out on July 28th, months after CEO Elon Musk first launched it in February.

The company had paid some of its creators earlier this month. But with the new global rollout, individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for monetization from the monetization tab on the app.



“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organizations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join. To qualify, these are the criteria one would have to meet.



“Be subscribed to X Blue (formerly Twitter Blue) or be a Verified Organization. Have at least 15M impressions on your cumulative posts within the last 3 months. Have at least 500 followers.”



In the wake of the new announcement by X, many on social media have taken to the platform to air their reactions and strategies on how to qualify for the pay-out.



Check out the social media reactions below:

How to boast your impressions:



Join football twitter.



Post about football.



Post ten pictures in a football jersey.



Make unnecessary tweets to get some drags and bashing. Tweet that men are trash.



Drag influencers.



Target artist fans and say their artist is trash.



Praise… pic.twitter.com/5wspvFDkKL — Jaynhi Allen???? (@jaynhiJ) August 8, 2023

In as much as y’all wonna cashout with monthly impressions, do not trade your dignity or clout chase for money ???? — Adepa???????????????? (@AbernarhS) August 8, 2023

So after Twitter has paid you all this money you’ll still show up to work as an NSS personnel? — Don (@Opresii) August 8, 2023

Elon Musk please the 15 million impressions is small. Can you do 20/30 million impressions ???? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 8, 2023

Wuna remember those early days I subscribed to twitter blue? Where are those who thought they would have done better with $8? wuna come outside now???????????????? — Paul???? ???????????? (@asong_11) August 8, 2023

If twitter pays you better than your current job de3 you for diss your boss this morning then quit. — Don (@Opresii) August 8, 2023

I like how the youth Dey find different ways of making money. Some Dey make an for tik tok, YouTube then twitter now. As long as ibi legal go for it ????????. Rydee I hear say boys Dey do raffle then things. Dem say some other one come dem say pick 4. How that one dey work? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) August 8, 2023

so technically Twitter Blue or X Premium will pay for itself every month for creators! genius ???? — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) August 8, 2023

So subscribe to twitter blue, drag wizkid fc or post missing person and wait while account make some dollars pic.twitter.com/b06mGXrTKB — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) August 8, 2023

But how is Elon Musk making money from this tho??



Twitter blue is just 5k and he is paying people over 200k ???? — wisebaba (@Wizebaba) August 8, 2023

ID/DA