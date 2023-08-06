Social media reacts to installations, grand wedding of Omanye Royal kingdom

Lady Shantel and Prince Alvin of Omanye Kingdom

For some days now, social media has been awash with videos and pictures of the Omanye Royal Kingdom of Ghana.

The pictures and videos capture various installations and initiation rites of members of the kingdom.



This move has left a lot of Ghanaians in a state of amusement and amazement as they wonder who and what the Omanye Royal Kingdom stands for.



GhanaWeb’s visit to the kingdom’s Instagram page revealed that the Omanye Royal Kingdom is a group of multinational leaders who aspire to empower underserved communities to reach their highest potential.



The royal family of the Omanye kingdom arrived in the country almost a week ago for the wedding of one of their sons, Prince Alvin.



With them were the bride and her family as well as friends and members of the kingdom who had been invited to the wedding.

Some prominent Ghanaian personalities have been seen at some of the ceremonies held by the kingdom ahead of the wedding on Saturday.



In reaction to the crowning of Shantel, the bride of Prince Alvin of the Omanye Royal Kingdom as a princess during their marriage ceremony, @efyabrooks, a tweep tweeted that “Ga Mantse is fuming.”



Another tweep, @exceden wrote on Twitter “Accraaaaaaa.”



@AnnRoselynnn added, “I’m sorry but the crowns, the jewellery, the veil, the whole thing is just giving me Dr UN vibes.”



“Aburi gardens over any gardens in Accra? Sultans on horses and no Asafoiatsēmēi? Gã royal drip without any "nyanyrã"? Agbada and klala with turban for Nuumo eh? Joe Mettle worship and not Wulōmēi music?” @henryniikwao shared.

“So basically they created their own kingdom,” @zubaida_x also tweeted.



Read more of the reactions below:





GA mankye is fuming https://t.co/G5o9NCInKr — Habibi (@efyabrooks) August 6, 2023

I’m sorry but the crowns, the jewelry, the veil ???????????? the whole thing is just giving me Dr UN vibes pic.twitter.com/fB3gt5kCrr — Annie (@AnnRoselynnn) August 6, 2023

Aburi gardens over any gardens in Accra?



Sultans on horses and no Asafoiatsēmēi?



Gã royal drip without any "nyanyrã"?



Agbada and klala with turban for Nuumo eh? Joe Mettle worship and not Wulōmēi music?



Arrest these frauds! ???? — OHS ???????? (@henryniikwao) August 6, 2023

So basically they created their own kingdom. pic.twitter.com/tRdmLDXE9N — Zubaida A-Rahman (@zubaidah_x) August 2, 2023

This was my reaction when I first read it because I didn’t know people could even do that. pic.twitter.com/MiWDhQ6jaa — b (@venting_gal) August 3, 2023

ABJ/DA