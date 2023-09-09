Social media reacts to viral video of Barack Obama’s daughter allegedly caught smoking in public

Barack Obama's daughter, Sasha Obama

The second child of the 44th president of the United States of America (USA), Sasha Obama, has received judgment from several netizens as she was captured smoking in public.

In the said video shared by Say Cheese on Twitter, Barack Obama’s daughter was seen wearing a brassier with a maxi skirt and smoking with her friends.



Social media users who got a glimpse of the pictures reacted to them.



Some netizens were of the view that the daughter of such a prominent leader should not put up such behaviour.



Others also said the lady is of age now and is free to do whatever she wants, adding that her father is no longer a president thus people should stop passing judgment on her.



Aside from her smoking, some social media users raised concerns about the body figure of the 22-year-old lady.

“Young people smoke all the time. Why are you guys so focused on putting the unnecessary spotlight on this girl? This is how you people start with your unnecessary pressure. Let her live her life like the young girl that she is. It’s none of your business. Let her breathe!”, a comment from a netizen.



“How dare she act like a human?! She should be ashamed! She should present herself as the high-class individual she is!”, another netizen said.



