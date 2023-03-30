Social media sensation Ahoufe confirmed dead

The late Ahoufe

Social media sensation and Tiktoker, Ahoufe, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023, according to reports.

Netizens and fans were in disbelief as the deceased had earlier gone live on TikToker to interact with his followers.



Amid the brouhaha and confusion on social media, Gossips24 Avenue spoke to his manager who confirmed the report of his passing.

According to him, Ahoufe was rushed to the Tech Hospital in Kumasi but unfortunately could not survive.



The popular TikToker had a huge following on social media. He was famed for his vial comic videos.