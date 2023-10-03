Social media trolls don’t affect my life in any shape or form - Mawuli Gavor

Ghanaian actor, Mawuli Gavor

Ghanaian actor Mawuli Gavor has said that criticisms directed at him on social media do not affect or influence his personal life in any way.

According to him, his focus remains on his acting profession, and the opinions of people about him do not have a bearing on his life.



He acknowledged that he feels hurt by some of the bashing he receives on social media but he does not allow it to alter his decisions in order to suit public opinion.



Speaking in an interview with Joyprime TV on the CelebBiz which GhanaWeb monitored Mawuli Gavor said,



“So it's not like some things won't affect you, I won't lie. When you see there are times where I've trended all over Africa and people saying all sorts of different things. I think your time in Nigeria, though, some stories multiple for all sorts of I'm sitting in my corner somewhere and people told me, Bro, you're trending and what the hell is happening?



"But what you learn is that, like I said, it's not up to you. Of course, some things go choke you small. But I'm not going to lie and say it doesn't get to me. What I do say is it's not going to affect my life in one way or the other.”

The actor further conceded that social media insults hurt him sometimes, but he does not allow them to affect his life in any shape or form.



“There's going to be somebody sitting in Kasoa or in Lagos who is saying all sorts of things but there is no problem with that. It's all good as long as you're not paying my bills, as long as you're not affecting my life in any particular way, I think you should be allowed to do that.



“Yes, it [social media trolls] might hurt me, but it's not really going to affect my life in any way, shape or form. So I wouldn't say I'm not moved, but I acknowledge that it's irrelevant to my real life. Social media is not real life. So as long as I can go back to my family and hug my daughter and kiss her, I’m fine,” he said.



