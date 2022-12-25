1
Social media users call for the arrest of Shatta Bandle over child abuse

Sun, 25 Dec 2022

Firdaus Iddirus, popularly known as Shatta Bandle, has come under intense criticism on social media over a recent video that has gone viral.

In the said video, he was captured spraying Ghana cedis on his baby, who is believed to be less than 6 months old.

The baby could be described as being in an uncomfortable state as his entire body was covered with money.

In the latter part of the video, the child is seen struggling beneath the heap of cash on him.

On the back of this, some internet users have called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and warn the internet sensation about his conduct, which they have described as "child abuse."

Reacting to the video, internet users have called for the arrest and cautioning of Shatta Bandle, as they believe his actions could have suffocated and killed the baby.

A section of them also called on the government to seize custody of the baby from Shatta Bandle because they believed his actions would have detrimental effects on the child.

Shatta Bandle and his wife tied the knot in September 2022 days after his then fiancee gave birth.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
