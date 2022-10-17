Social media users can't get over this look of Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah crosses her leg in picture

Day in, and day out, social media users are amazed at how fashionable Jackie Appiah presents herself, clad in some of the most expensive dresses.

Quite recently, it was reported that she had spent a whopping $12,000 on a bracelet while on vacation outside the country.



In a new post she shared on Instagram, she captioned it “Monday Swag” while looking like a multimillion-dollar fashionista.



Jackie looked stunning, donning an all-black ensemble that she had buttoned up with a pair of leggings and black sneakers to coordinate.



Her fashion statement screamed "expensive" as she placed a black and gold designer bag on the table close to her.

Since she shared her post with her over nine million followers, she has had a number of her colleagues and netizens react to it.



The post has since clocked over 14,000 likes with several comments with a few remarks assembled to laud her for remaining stylish.







ADA/BOG