Social media users defend Nana Aba Anamoah over critique by Mahama's aide

A former Deputy Minister of Transport and a special aide to former president, John Dramani Mahama, has been caught in the grills of tweeps who are attacking her for reprimanding ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari expressed her displeasure about Nana Aba Anamoah’s tweet highlighting some of the doings of the National Democratic Congress during the lead-up to the 2012 general elections.



The broadcaster tweeted a poster that read "In 2012, by this time, the NDC was distributing this car on the Legon campus. Ironically, none of the male students got one."



This did not go well with Joyce Bawah who questioned Nana Aba’s intention for posting such content.



She stated, "What's the intent? Shame NDC ladies under a disguised tweet because some are being criticized for their silence in the face of today's hardship & poor leadership? This shouldn’t be coming from you, my sister. An avoidable tweet!"



However, there are some Ghanaians on social media who disagree with Joyce Bawah’s rebuke as they believe politicians only criticise others when their parties are being cornered.



Some tweeps who commented under her post suggested that there was nothing wrong with what Nana Aba posted.

Others also added that Nana Aba Anamoah has a right to tweet and write what she wants to write.



Another tweep with username @FellowPatriot_ also disclosed a 2020 tweet of Joyce Bawah questioning if the Akufo-Addo government is not distributing cars and V8s to key stakeholders.



Below are more of the tweets countering Joyce Bawah’s write-up on Nana Aba Anamoah





