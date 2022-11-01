Social media users descend on Bobrisky for saying she had plans for Davido's son

Bobrisky mourns Davido and Chioma's 3-year-old

Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has shared a post on the death of Davido's son, which has enraged netizens.

In a Facebook post, the socialite said she had plans for Davido’s late son.



“Ifeanyi Why. I had so much plans for you,” she shared.



Five hours after his post, it has amassed over 18,000 reactions, close to 9000 comments, and 391 shares.



Many of the comments questioned the crossdresser as to what she meant by she had plans for the late Ifeanyi.



In some social media comments, a user asked, “You get plans for who? If you had good planning skills, you wouldn’t have left your gender. Till someone removes that wig on your head and lands you a heavy knöck.”



Another questioned, “Had plan to do what exactly? What plan that his parents don't have? No, go wear your pampers”

“Bobrisky which plans do u have for this innocent child that the parents didn't have more than urs? u talk meaninglessly sometimes. Planner,” a third added.



The unconfirmed reports



There have been different versions of the alleged passing away of Ifeanyi Adeleke, Davido’s son.



Shortly after the news went viral, Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, who happens to be a close friend of the 30 BG boss, took to her Instagram to share a post of a broken heart emoji accompanied with the caption; “But Why.”



Although the post has since been deleted, it appears to have given a lot of people the confirmation they sought, owing to the fact that she is among Davido’s close circle of friends.



Per the narration of other blogs including Gist lover and Linda Ikeji, Ifeanyi reportedly died in a swimming pool and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital despite being rescued conscious.

















ADA/BB