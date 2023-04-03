1
Social media users react as Hajia Bintu tops trends

Hajia Bintu Hhh.png Social media influencer, Hajia Bintu

Mon, 3 Apr 2023

Ghanaian social media sensation, Hajia Bintu, with over five million followers on all her social media handles, has topped Twitter trends after disclosing certain vital information about her life on The Delay Show.

During the interview, Hajia Bintu opened up about her personal life, revealing that her father has been absent throughout her life.

She spoke candidly about the emotional toll this has taken on her and how she has had to learn to cope without a father figure in her life.

She also addressed the issue of her being seen as a sex symbol.

She explained that while she is aware of her status as a social media influencer and the attention she receives for her curvy figure, she believes that women should embrace their sexuality and not be ashamed of their bodies.

In some social media reactions, netizens shared their thoughts after the interview was aired.

