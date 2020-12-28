2
Social media users react to Davido-Burna Boy brawl in Ghana

Mon, 28 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A brawl between two Nigerian top performers, Davido and Burna Boy, at a club in Accra, on Monday dawn has stirred up a conversation on social media platforms.

According to a report by blogger, GH Hyper who witnessed the physical altercation between the two top Nigerian arts, “Burna Boy and Davido exchanged blows inside the Twist Night Club.”

Due to the scuffle between the two award-winning musicians, guests at the club had to run for their lives to avoid getting injured by the wayward actions of the Nigerian based arts.

In a video which has gone viral, Davido was seen walking out of the club in fury.

However, the incident has erupted a huge conversation on social media with many sharing their thoughts on the issue.

