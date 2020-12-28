Social media users react to Davido-Burna Boy brawl in Ghana

A brawl between two Nigerian top performers, Davido and Burna Boy, at a club in Accra, on Monday dawn has stirred up a conversation on social media platforms.
According to a report by blogger, GH Hyper who witnessed the physical altercation between the two top Nigerian arts, “Burna Boy and Davido exchanged blows inside the Twist Night Club.”
Due to the scuffle between the two award-winning musicians, guests at the club had to run for their lives to avoid getting injured by the wayward actions of the Nigerian based arts.
In a video which has gone viral, Davido was seen walking out of the club in fury.
However, the incident has erupted a huge conversation on social media with many sharing their thoughts on the issue.
Read some of the comments culled by GhanaWeb below:
Both Burna Boy and Wizkid has been in Ghana for a while this Xmas and they decided to keep things on a low. Davido alone just entered Ghana he wants everyone to know that he’s in Ghana. So can’t man grow up. Chimpanzee you think the country be your own ????????????— Manny ???????????????? (@KeyzSax) December 28, 2020
Davido and burna boy are sworn enemies.......you can never leave those two in a room.— David Jonah (@iamdavidjonah) December 28, 2020
So cause Davido and burnaboy fighting at twist I couldn’t enter???????????— ?Ama_Made_It ?????????? (@_ama_nyarkoa_) December 28, 2020
You guys are saying Stonebwoy invited Davido to a party BurnaBoy and Wizkid were present? I don’t understand— Prampram Ambassador (@UncoPaaTee) December 28, 2020
Those comparing Shatta to Burna Boy as in Burna and Davido fight should stop because Shatta didn't pull any gun nor did he fight with his fists.@shattabaconfirm— Ghana News At Best (@KlutseGodwin101) December 28, 2020
So Davido and Burna Boy came to a neutral ground to fight ????????????????— Kojo Darko???? (@Joeybneba) December 28, 2020
But Ghana here nibis dey happen oo. Last week inside they stole Mr Eazi's laptop and phones at a club. Last night too Davido and Burnaboy fight. Herrr what a country ??????????— Edward???? (@thisisceekay) December 28, 2020
Davido needs to sue whoever motivated him to fight Burna Boy????????????........ 3br) paa ni..... i blame Stonebwoy for this....it's his fault ????????????— Akua Saucy???????? (@Ayam_July) December 28, 2020
Davido(David)...Stonebwoy(stone).....Burna Boy to be thick and tall (Goliath) ??????????????? I don't even know whether I'm making sense or not but fuck it fight on ????????... pic.twitter.com/AhQbU5TOI1— Nana Kwame ???? (@Nana_Kwame98) December 28, 2020
Somebro say Stonebowy be Merlin, way Davido be Arthur so e no dey shock me say Dem beat Burna Boy????????????????????. As the fight dey go on 3fo dey do magic low key???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5m5GLYVkEv— Day Lite???????? (@kwasia_kii_ka) December 28, 2020
What caused the fight between Davido and Burna Boy?— My main account @fredericknuetei suspended ???? (@FNuetei) December 28, 2020
I love ?? Davido tho but still Burna boy is my goat regardless ????— akosua walker (@akosoa_walker) December 28, 2020
Hearing that @burnaboy and @davido had a clash in Ghana made me sad, so painful that Accra ????— Halal Parrot (@Halalparrot_) December 28, 2020
This is very disgusting @burnaboy you don’t need to fight for you to prove yourself just except it that @davido is bigger than you in any way of life looking for fights cannot change it just except it and live with it You are just wasting your time that is the facts????????????— Ricky Savage (@RickySa93938553) December 28, 2020
The whole Nigerian goons (top music stars) were in Accra over the weekends
That shows you how Ghana ???????? Dey sweet— MAXTYMELIVE.COM? (@maxtyme1) December 28, 2020
Big ups @burnaboy @wizkidayo @davido !! No bad energy!!! Positive energy ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? ????????
una come Ghana dey come enjoy una wan fight abi .. una dey enjoy our light dey fight abi .. I'm sure becz una no get light for una side there so @burnaboy no dey see @davido for club , Ghana get light 247 so him see am inside club I hear say una dey party without light— RayJayGh (@JoeRayGh) December 28, 2020
