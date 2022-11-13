0
Social media users react to Wendy Shay’s Enigma EP

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Wendy Addo Asiamah, referred to by the showbiz world as Wendy Shay, released the “Enigma” EP as her debut on Thursday, November 11, 2022.

One would have thought the EP would not gain traction online due to the timing. Mainly because the EP was released on the same date prolific rapper, Sarkodie released his Jamz album.

Many netizens have taken to the popular social media platform Twitter to shower praises on the musician and commend her for putting together a great project.

The album, which was initially scheduled to be released on Friday, October 21, 2022, was rescheduled due to a management decision.

Check out some reactions to the album by netizens:







