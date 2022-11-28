0
Menu
Entertainment

Social media users roast Shugatiti for exposing her buttocks

Shugatiti 777 Shugatiti exposes her butt cheeks

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite and nudist, Abena Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Shugatiti, has sent tongues wagging as she recorded herself in a revealing sheer dress that exposed parts of her buttocks.

The 21-year-old socialite looked too hot to handle donning a two-piece tennis skirt set that looked like a bad girl in an obscene uniform.

A post she shared on Instagram on November 28, 2022, sent pulses racing when she confidently walked with her buttocks facing the camera.

Every inch of her frame was virtually on display in the skimpy attire, however, not many Ghanaians were impressed by her post as they descended on her for obscenity.

Users raged and complained about her post in some social media reactions, tagging it as ‘nasty’ and advising her to stop posting half-naked pictures and videos.

A user said, “This nyash wey make bawiiiii saaa nu....eno dey shake mpo.” which translates into English as “These hard buttocks of yours that fail to shake?”.

Another expressed, “Your mates are getting called to the bar today, see what you are doing.”

A third added saying, “ee the way the body has hardened ahh pls do it again wai, na this is not nice”.

Watch this episode of E-Forum below.





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study