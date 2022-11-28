Social media users roast Shugatiti for exposing her buttocks

Shugatiti exposes her butt cheeks

Ghanaian socialite and nudist, Abena Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Shugatiti, has sent tongues wagging as she recorded herself in a revealing sheer dress that exposed parts of her buttocks.

The 21-year-old socialite looked too hot to handle donning a two-piece tennis skirt set that looked like a bad girl in an obscene uniform.



A post she shared on Instagram on November 28, 2022, sent pulses racing when she confidently walked with her buttocks facing the camera.



Every inch of her frame was virtually on display in the skimpy attire, however, not many Ghanaians were impressed by her post as they descended on her for obscenity.



Users raged and complained about her post in some social media reactions, tagging it as ‘nasty’ and advising her to stop posting half-naked pictures and videos.



A user said, “This nyash wey make bawiiiii saaa nu....eno dey shake mpo.” which translates into English as “These hard buttocks of yours that fail to shake?”.



Another expressed, “Your mates are getting called to the bar today, see what you are doing.”

A third added saying, “ee the way the body has hardened ahh pls do it again wai, na this is not nice”.



ADA/BB