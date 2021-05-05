Socrate Safo criticizes Knii Lante

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Ghanaian filmmaker and director of National Commission on Culture, Socrate Safo on Wednesday, April 22, attacked musician Knii Lante on Halifax Ansah-Addo’s Best Entertainment Show on Okay 101.7FM.

The filmmaker accused the ‘Baby Take Care’ hitmaker Knii Lante of ditching reggae for afrobeats and demanded the musician to apologize to the general public and the massive reggae followers whom he got to believe in the genre.



According to Socrate Safo, Knii Lante played a big role in making reggae music big and attractive in Ghana and influenced a lot of up-and-coming reggae musicians to believe in the genre hence, it is morally wrong for him to turn his back on the genre and do more of afrobeats instead.



He also detailed the musician’s active contributions to Bass Award which awarded musicians in the reggae and dancehall fraternity.



However, Knii Lante stated his aversion to being boxed into a particular genre. According to the doctor who doubles as a musician, he is a versatile artiste who does any genre of music he is inspired to do.

Knii Lante also disclosed that there is limited support for reggae music and reggae musicians in Ghana and advised that reggae music should be given much airplay on various radio stations across the country.



Knii Lante is out with a new afrobeats song titled Gong-Gong which features Coded of 4x4.



