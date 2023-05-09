0
Socrate Safo on why mentally deranged persons are all over the streets

Socrate Safo Calm Socrate Safo is the Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC)

Filmmaker, Socrate Sarfo, has stated why a number of mentally deranged persons are roaming the streets in recent times.

According to him, mentally challenged individuals find solace in resting at various uncompleted building sites in the country.

However, all these sites have been sold out to developers making it difficult for them to have access to such places to rest.

As a result, Socrate said they have resorted to walking on the streets.

“In the days of old, people who had mental challenges started their journey from the lotteries. There were trees and anyone who started getting mental challenges started there. They stay there and acclimatize.”

On possible means to get such people off the street, he said,

"He shared an experience of how a mentally challenged man spit on the face of a man who was driving in front of his car and indicated there will be a need to rid them off the streets."

