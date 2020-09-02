Entertainment

Socrate provides details on NPP promise to build 3 ultra-modern recording studios

Movie producer Socrate Safo

Movie producer Socrate Sarfo has provided details on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign promise to build three music recording studios in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions to support players in the creative arts industry.

The movie producer said the Nana Akufo-Addo led-administration wants Ghanaian music to be professionally produced and also meet international standards.



“We’re talking about a recording studio that you can take your songs to be mastered after recording. Music experts can tell you about the difference between a proper mastered and home-made mastered songs. We are looking at that kind of studio that can meet any international standard,” he said on Power 97.9FM weekend entertainment show on Saturday, 29 August 2020.



Interacting with Agyemang Prempeh on the Power Entertainment, Socrate mentioned that, “I took a song to Holland. It belonged to a young woman. I sent it to a radio station when they played it, I felt shy. I was wondering what’s the difference. The songs they were playing, when they played hers (It was off air). But I realized it was low. You understand? The song was low. It tells you what went into the production. Sometimes you need this kind of help.”



Mr. Sarfo added that establishing the recording studios in the Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Takoradi is strategic to boost tourism in the country.

According to the Chairman of the Film Classification Committee of the National Film Authority, “during the Year of Return, the big stars who visited (some you didn’t see them, they sneaked into the country) they looked at the peaceful atmosphere here, most of them were like okay. ‘Do you have recording studios?’ they asked about it.



“Now the idea is to establish it [music recording studios] they’ll come on holidays with their team and record. Doing the recording there will be skills transfer.”



Meanwhile, despite the campaign promise being welcomed by some industry players, it has also been greeted with barrage of criticisms, with critics describing it needless.



To them, establishing the studio is a waste of resource because there are several professional sound engineers in the country who produce world class music in the absence of ultra-modern recording studios.

