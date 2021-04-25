Socrates safo announces retirement from filmmaking

Socrate Safo has produced several movies and trained most of the industry players

Celebrated Ghanaian filmmaker, Socrates Safo has announced he will be bowing out from filmmaking.

Mr. Socrates Safo is taking a bow after several decades of nurturing talents, directing and producing several movies for the industry.



The controversial producer who is known for his famous movies with sensational titles such as Hot Fork, Sexy Angel, Love and Sex and Sons of Satan had been heavily criticized by some sections of the public for his movie titles say he would be releasing his final movie and call it a wrap.



The final movie is titled ‘TUNTM’.



According to him, this movie ignited his quest to make movies.



In a short message on Facebook, Mr. Safo said this movie would be his last Kiss and a Gift to Africa.



The message read: “Over Thirty years of romance with Scripts, Cameras, Screens… I finally “bow out” with #TUNTUM the Story that ignited my quest to make Movies as my last Kiss and a Gift to Africa. It’s a WRAP!

Thank you all.”



Socrates Safo is a founding member and former PRO of the Film Producers Association of Ghana.



Socrate Safo has produced several movies and trained most of the industry players.



He was a resource person for Berlin Cultural Department, Long Island University, Columbia University and Michigan University where his expertise was employed for video making.







