Softboi’s new solo effort ‘Owo’ is a certified party cracker

Official artwork for the project

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

KMG Music front runner, Softboi, sets the weeks tone right with a flavorful new single poised to grace the airwaves.

Conveniently titled ‘Owo’, the Nigerian star entertains on a dynamic, Tuzi Beat instrumental, crooning about the moola - owo, as he paints a vivid picture of his enviable lifestyle. Beyond his money-fueled frolics, however, lies Softboi’s knack for compelling vocals and lyrics; both of which are delivered in fiery bursts of pidgin and Yoruba, a combo that never fails to ignite.



The satisfaction from ‘Owo’ is simply arresting, with the artist uniquely drenching the song in that all-familiar Nigerian goodness many can’t get enough of.





‘Owo’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here