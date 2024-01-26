Some Black Stars players told me 'order from above' forced Hughton to make substitutions - LilWin alleges

former Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton and Ghanaian actor, LilWin

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin has opened up about a conversation he had with some Black Stars players following their exit from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In narrating what transpired during the conversation, LilWin disclosed that some top officials at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) forced Chris Hughton to field some players in the squad who didn’t deserve to play for the team.



According to him, the Black Stars players he engaged said that some substitutions Chris Hughton made were not by his own will but rather ‘order from above’ which pressured him to make certain decisions which ended up causing more harm to the team during the AFCON tournament.



LilWin narrated how his conversation with some Black Stars players panned out after he lambasted the team for their poor performance.



“Some of the Black Stars players called me and told me that it was not their fault entirely for the poor performance. From the conversation, Ghanaians should rather be angry at the GFA, not the players or the coach. Order from above forced Chris Hughton to name some players in the squad for the games which was against his will.



"After the coach has named his squad, there will be calls and pressure from the top for him to include some players and he had to obey because they appointed him. It was part of the reasons why he made certain changes you wouldn’t understand,” he said in a video shared on his Instagram page.

LilWin further warned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to desist from interfering in the job of coaches to help the Black Stars thrive in tournaments.



“So we are telling the GFA to allow the coaches to work and stop the interference. If a player deserves to play in the first half that’s fine if not, they should stop the order from above to influence the coach’s decision. If this continues, then the Black Stars should be dissolved,” he added.



The GFA announced on its official website that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as the head coach of the Black Stars, adding that the entire technical team has been dissolved as well.



This comes after the Black Stars of Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast after finishing third in Group C with two points.



The GFA has been widely criticized for how it handles the Black Stars amidst the terrible performances in recent tournaments.

