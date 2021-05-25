Some Ghanaian musicians are selfish – Abochi

Abochi, Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian musician, Abochi has labelled some of his colleagues as selfish.

He lamented the selfish attitudes of some of the musicians in Ghana during an interview with B Ice on Agyenkwa FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



According to him, these musicians want to remain at the top forever.



He admonished established artistes not to see young talents as a competition.

Instead of competing, Abochi said Ghanaian musicians should think about collaborations.



He believes collaborating more will help the music industry.



Abochi further thanked Okyeame Kwame for the help he offered to him in his career.