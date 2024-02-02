Some actresses sleep with ‘big men’ for GH¢50 yet they criticize Jackie Appiah - Sally Mann fumes

Sally Man (left) slams critics of Jackie Appiah (right)

Outspoken entertainment pundit, Sally Mann, has lambasted persons in the movie industry who are accusing renowned actress Jackie Appiah of engaging in prostitution to acquire her wealth.

She alleged that there are some actresses in the Ghana movie industry who have sexual intercourse with prominent people for just GH¢50 yet they have the guts to criticize Jackie Appiah who has worked diligently to have what she owns today.



Sally Mann expressed disappointment in actresses who are silent about Jackie Appiah’s accusations, adding that such people are envious of her wealth and feats in life.



Speaking in an interview with Power FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Sally Mann slammed critics of Jackie Appiah who are seeking to dent the hard-earned reputation she has built for so many years.



“Which actress can beat their chest and say that they have not had a sexual affair with any big man? I'm daring them to come out and refute it. They are tagging Jackie Appiah as a prostitute. These people have seen the work the girl has put in but it took Randy Abbey, who is a politician and a male actor, Prince David Osei to boldly come and defend the girl.



“I'm talking about her colleague actresses who are not defending her public except for a few ones. Most of her colleagues are jealous of her due to her business ventures and wealth. I know some people in the film industry who have sexual intercourse with big men for GH¢50 yet they are criticizing Jackie for getting a mansion and attributing it to prostitution,” she said.



Her remarks come after some individuals raised concerns about the source of Jackie Appiah's wealth that amazes most of them.

Some claim that the actress cannot earn such wealth with proceeds from her acting career alone but indulges in having affairs with prominent people for money.



However, Jackie Appiah has not come out to respond to the allegations yet.



SB/BB



