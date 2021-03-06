Some artistes quote huge amount of money they invest in music video shoots just for hype – Rex

Rexford Kyei Sarkodie seated with Doreen Avio

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor

Music video director, Rexford Kyei Sarkodie, known in show business as Rex has revealed that some artistes mention huge sums they say it cost them to shoot a music video just for hype.

Speaking to Doreen Avio, Rex stated that even though most artistes are capable of investing huge amounts of money in their music video shoot, they would simply not do so.



“They are capable of investing a lot of money but some is just hype. As in they are capable of paying? Yes, they are capable but the question is will they?” he questioned.



Rex also says that he always attaches professionalism to his work no matter who he is working with such as friends in the industry.



“It depends on how you build a brand. I’m always focused on the end product of the music video. it doesn’t have to do with whether you are my friend, what has to be put inside has to be put inside. Personally, I can say that I’m not going to charge a director's fee or a certain amount but for the music video when you pay, everything does not come to the director, I need to give other people jobs to do so that your music video will look good," he said.

Rex has also worked with major acts such as Shatta Wale, StoneBwoy, Seyi Shay, Mayorkun, Davido, and Ruff N Smooth among others.



Working with Lynx artiste, Rex directed videos for several hit songs such as Open Gate by Kuame Eugene, Ohemaa by Kuame Eugene which features his label mate Kidi as well as songs on the latter’s new EP titled Blue.



Rex in 2019 made Ghana proud on the international scene by becoming the only Ghanaian to have been nominated for the 2019 edition of AFRIMA in the category of Best Africa Video.

Source: Doreen Avio, Contributor