Some celebrities who endorsed NPP are bleeding - Kwesi Ernest

Artiste manager Kwesi Ernest

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel, Kwesi Ernest has postulated that some of the celebrities who openly endorsed Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party are ‘bleeding’.

Speaking on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra with host, Dr. Cann, he disclosed that the fact that the celebrities came out to endorse the political party does not mean that they are all enjoying the fruit of their labor. According to him, some of these celebrities are suffering and some of them are even totally out of blood but for the love of the country and the party, they are quietly bleeding.



He explained in his own way that, “In every political setting, there are some people who are close to the cake and they are the ones who get to clean the knife that was used to cut so even before others can get a share of the cake, they already have a taste from the knife.

There are also the ones who get to take slices when the cake is cut into pieces but even with that, they are limited to one slice each so if you’re not lucky and you’re way at the back, by the time the distributor gets there, the cake will be finished and all you’ll get is tissue”.



Per this, he implied that not all celebrities that came out to endorse the NPP have close connections or relations in the party, hence the reward of their hard work does not always get to them.