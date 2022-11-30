Some family members think of me as the devil - Eno Barony

Eno Barony talks about growing up in a strict religious family

Award-winning female rapper, Eno Barony, has disclosed how she was perceived as the devil after entering the music scene by some family members.

Speaking on 3Music TV, the rapper indicated critics assumed she threw away all the religious beliefs instilled in her when she was a child.



According to the 'Heavy Load' artiste, she was brought up to believe piercings, perming of one's hair, and wearing trousers were all wrong.



“I was born without piercings. I pierced my ear when I was in tertiary. They didn't pierce me. When I go home, I don't wear earrings, I don't wear necklaces, I don't wear trousers.



“My religious background is strict, but we didn't even have to perm our hair and stuff. So, it's like a lot of people think I am the devil now. The petty things that they want to relate to the devil is something that I don’t see as a sin,” she disclosed.



She also added that her recent single, ‘Don’t Judge Me’ with Bishop Duncan William’s son, Daniel Duncan-Williams, was not to oppose their parents, who are pastors.



Eno added that she has seen preacher's kids who have talents but are scared to harness them because of their families, citing herself as an example.

“Aside from myself, I have seen pastors’ children who are talented and want to do something music-wise. As I am, I will just say my father is okay with me and that not everyone in my family is okay with me doing music,” she added.





