Some fans of Davido protest following his absence on social media

Davido Serious 2s.png Singer Davido

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Some fans of Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, who is popularly known as Davido have protested following the singer's absence on social media.

Recall that Davido after the demise of his son, Ifeanyi, last year, promised to make a comeback on social media in March 2023.

Many of the singer's fans have waited patiently for him expecting that he will make an appearance or release a project.

March is finally here and it appears the singer still needs more time to stage a comeback.

Some of his fans as a result took to the streets to protest against the singer's absence.

One of the placards they carried had on it: "Baddest it's March already please come out."

See some reactions to the protest:

Trechkid_sog1: "Una too wan collect 1M e no go work"

Callmedamy: "This one’s no get work"

Wendy_adammaaaaa: "Tbh we have missed David. I have personally. Davido fans say hi please"

Michael._u: "Such a large crowd. Police need to come control this before it gets out of hand."

Chigirl__onyi: "This one’s no get work"

Declutter_sistah_ph: "I blame the government, no jobs"

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9jamedia)

