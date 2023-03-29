'Some ladies do butt enlargement surgery on credit' - Actress

Nigerian actress, Ezinne Jane Ugorji

A video of actress Ezinne Jane Ugorji, popularly known as 'Zinnie Posh', passing some interesting comments about ladies who undergo butt enlargement procedures has gone viral.

Speaking on 'The Honest Bunch Podcast', the popular actress' claimed that some women have adopted the habit of undergoing the surgery on credit, with promises and agreements to pay later.



She added that most ladies, after the procedure engage in all sorts of ventures just to make money and clear their debts.



Ziinie Posh's video has since attracted numerous criticisms from netizens who were infuriated with her statements that have been tagged 'insensitive'.



Watch her speak in the video below:





Read some reactions below:



flipbit2021: "ash on credit again? This Podcast go dey ballot for the next election"



s.h.u.g.a.b.o.y: "Madam, compose yourself and talk gently. No dey shout rubb!sh on air"



gold4sure1: "Na waaaaaa!!!! The way we are now very comfortable to say certain things with our eyes, nose. Forehead I mean the whole face showing is alarming!!!!"



iam.jaylavish: "That’s not the problem, the problem is they don’t always come clean, let us know this is what you do…instead of faking it…right!? If they never pay finish it’s nobody’s business lol, just come clean instead of beating around"

hitman_poka: "Continue promoting prostitution oh"



veronicasdaughter: "The fact that we will say somethings in public cos we have freedom of speech is appalling. Do these women understand what they are saying?"



uche_jeff_official2: "Na so I come lagos send message to one of my IG female friend saying Omo come out I am organising a house party, this girl said Uncle Jeff your money is 150K ? I said 150 as in you wan come perform for the party? Next thing she said na only money fit bring her come outside. I just shake head say Prostitution now na normal thing for most girls, especially in Lagos state.toh bad"