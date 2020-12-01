Some musicians hijack monies meant for veterans - Obuoba J. A. Adofo

Legendary highlife musician Obuoba J.A. Adofo has claimed that certain individuals within the industry are always in the habit of hijacking monies meant to be distributed to veteran musicians.

According to him, monies gifted to musicians by the government are hardly used for its purpose because some artistes are always self-centred.



Adofo bemoaned that, pioneers in the music industry, military, police, and the football are facing difficult financial problems in their retirement because they didn't earn a lot of money during their time despite the fame.



"We have worked in vain as pioneers of highlife music. It is just like the military, police, and the football profession, the pioneers were not successful. The musicians are worse of these groups. As for us, the monies come but only one person spends it.



I will say it for the public hearing. Even when the government gifts us money, only one person benefits from that. It makes we the pioneers left out," he said.

The 'Nkobesie' hitmaker made these comments when members of Lovers of Highlife paid a courtesy call on the musician.



The group donated an undisclosed amount of money to support the musician.



