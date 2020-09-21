Some of us are still virgins – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey, Ghanaian actress

Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey has said actresses are not bad as some people presume.

Speaking in an interview with B Ice on Kumasi-based Agyenkwa FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the popular actress defended her colleagues in the industry.



She revealed that some have good morals and they are not immoral as some people think they are.



Emelia Brobbey further disclosed some of the actresses in the country are virgins.



She shared a story of one of these virgins in the movie industry she advised some time ago—and the person later called to thank her.

The popular actress and TV host bemoaned over how actresses are tagged as bad people within society.



She believes the name-calling is because of their popularity—but it is the same blood that runs through others who are not famous.



Emelia Brobbey pointed out she always becomes sad when people tag them as bad nuts.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.