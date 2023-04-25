2
Menu
Entertainment

Some of you are hypocrites - Fella Makafui tackles trolls

Fella Makafui Dd Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has addressed the issue of people judging her for her appearance despite being married.

This came after she shared a video of her undergoing a natural tummy procedure to keep her belly flat, which drew criticism from some netizens who questioned why a married woman would go to such lengths to maintain her appearance.

She said, "Some of you are hypocrites, lol. Looking good has nothing to do with the fact that I’m married or not. I’m doing it for me. Sit in your house with your big tummy, lol, that's your problem, not mine."

Fella Makafui called out the hypocrisy of those who judge her, saying that looking good has nothing to do with whether or not she is married.

She stated that she was doing it for herself and that others should not impose their standards on her.

She goes on to say, "I love to look good and feel good in my body, I will not stop this self-care treatment for myself. If you admire this, join the train. If not, too bad. Good luck admiring from afar. You really don’t have to hate lol, the procedure is even not expensive."



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF dodges Ghana again as govt misses out on board meetings for April 2023
The Ghanaian millionaire who married after 4 months of dating
‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity’ – Wontumi
'Frimpong-Boateng is politically immature' - Maurice Ampaw
Kumawu election: NDC sponsoring independent candidate – Wontumi
Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
Related Articles: