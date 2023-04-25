Some of you are hypocrites - Fella Makafui tackles trolls

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui

Popular Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has addressed the issue of people judging her for her appearance despite being married.

This came after she shared a video of her undergoing a natural tummy procedure to keep her belly flat, which drew criticism from some netizens who questioned why a married woman would go to such lengths to maintain her appearance.



She said, "Some of you are hypocrites, lol. Looking good has nothing to do with the fact that I’m married or not. I’m doing it for me. Sit in your house with your big tummy, lol, that's your problem, not mine."



Fella Makafui called out the hypocrisy of those who judge her, saying that looking good has nothing to do with whether or not she is married.



She stated that she was doing it for herself and that others should not impose their standards on her.



She goes on to say, "I love to look good and feel good in my body, I will not stop this self-care treatment for myself. If you admire this, join the train. If not, too bad. Good luck admiring from afar. You really don’t have to hate lol, the procedure is even not expensive."





ADA/BB