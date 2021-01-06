Some patrons refunded as 'New Year Comedy Night' chokes Alisa hotel

Source: DKB Ghana

The comedy scene in Ghana has grown exponentially over the past few years. Ghanaians have accepted the crafts of the comedians and it is a beautiful sight to see. Ghanaians come out in their numbers to support, once upon a time when comedy shows in Ghana used to record less than 10 people, today, comedians can boast of filling an auditorium.

Over the weekend DKB organized his annual comedy show, “New Year Comedy Night”. A show which is in its second year and comedians billed on the night thrilled fans with rib-cracking jokes leaving them gasping for breath after each act. However, though the show was a massive success, the highlight of the show was not only the performances but the fact that the auditorium was full to the point monies had to be refunded because there was no place to sit or stand.



Those who arrived late had the burden of forfeiting the show because COVID-19 protocols were observed in the auditorium and organizers couldn't afford to breach it.



The overflow of patrons was a statement of how far comedy has come in this nation. Speaking with DKB about whether he expected this huge number of attendance he said he was expecting a full house. He was however humbled when he learnt about the overflow of patrons.

“There was an overflow and we had to refund some money to people who couldn’t be part of the show. I was expecting a full house, what I wasn’t expecting was that many people outside the show and that number can fill the auditorium for a second show. I was humbled when I heard that number. It was a statement of how far Gh comedy has come” he said.



The event happened at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra. Performing on the night were DKB, OB Amponsah, Lekzy DeComic, Comedian Waris, MjTheComedian, PJay and Ranzy. The host for the night was the versatile Clemento Suarez and he was partnered with the beautiful Matilda Hipsy. There were also music performances from Keche and Mr Drew. New year comedy night was sponsored by proudly Ghanaian company Kasapreko with their Royal drinks and was also supported by Infinix mobile.

