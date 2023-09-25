Some pundits say senseless things when they have nothing else to say - Edem

Afrobeats artiste and rapper Edem

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste and rapper Ayigbe Edem has blasted some paid pundits for comments they make on TV talk shows.

According to him, these paid pundits talk not because they have anything important to say but because they just have to talk.



Taking to his twitter handle to air his concerns, Edem stated, “The thing about being a paid Pundit is that,sometimes you would speak not for any valuable reason but for the mere fact that it’s a job and you have to say something,no matter how senseless it is…”



His comments come in light of recent grievances on social media over what has been described as negative or non constructive commentary by some entertainment pundits.



Recently, some pundits of the United Showbiz show on UTV came under fire for comments on the just ended #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests.



Earlier, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had called on the management of the UTV to reform their programme to ensure fairness in the submissions of panelists.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale had also had numerous back and forth's with some pundits of United Showbiz over comments some of them had made about him.



These controversies have generated debates over the state of punditry in the entertainment sector and how it could be improved.





The thing about being a paid Pundit is that,sometimes you would speak not for any valuable reason but for the mere fact that it’s a job and you have to say something,no matter how senseless it is… — Edem Goget’em (@iamedem) September 25, 2023

ID/SARA