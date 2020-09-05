Entertainment

Some upcoming musicians want to be famous overnight without working hard - Eno Barony

Songstress, Eno Barony

Ghanaian top-most female rapper, Eno Barony has disclosed on Rainbow Entertainment that there some female upcoming rappers who walk up to her for help with the aim of becoming famous.

The rapper who has become a household name in Ghana’s music industry told host DJ Slash that some upcoming musicians are unwilling to put in the hard work but wants to become famous overnight.



According to her, when she realises that you have such a mindset and you approach her, she would not give you the attention.



She said she has mentored several girls with the aim of becoming professional musicians.



Eno Barony opined it takes a lot of efforts, hard work, discipline and dedication to breakthrough.



Disclosing her past, Eno Barony revealed she nearly gave up music because she was breaking through.

However, the inspiration she got from her fans kept her going.



The fans she added have been supportive of her career hence she is always encouraged to do better than her previous work.



The rapper said she has transformed musically and, sound better than when she started.



Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom (born 30 October 1991), known professionally by her stage name Eno Barony, is a Ghanaian rapper and songwriter.



Born in Tema, Accra, she released her debut single, “Wats Ma Name” and also “Tonga”, the remix of the track “Tonga” by Joey B ft Sarkodie in 2014 that lifted her into the limelight.

In 2014, she was nominated for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards first edition of the unsung category. She performed alongside Popcaan and Jah Vinci at the Ghana Music Week held at the Accra Sports Stadium. She also headlined the Closeup festival alongside Ghanaian Sarkodie.



She was nominated for Jigwe awards. Her collaboration with Togo’s Mcee Mic Flammez got a nomination for Best Hiphop video at 4Syte Music Video Awards.



She campaigned for the best female rappers awards category and same year got another nomination for Jigwe awards Best New Act.

