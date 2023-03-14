0
Menu
Entertainment

Some women are not correct - Ernest Opoku Jnr on why he is still single

Ernest Opoku Jun 22 Ghanaian gosple musician, Ernest Opoku

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jnr. has revealed that he is still single because some women are not suitable for him.

In an interview on Hello FM, he expressed his dissatisfaction with some of the women he has met, claiming that they are right for him.

He emphasized that he is looking for a woman who is not only beautiful but also has good character and values.

According to the musician, finding a suitable partner has been a challenge for him, but he is optimistic that he will find the right person.

"Sorry to say, but some of the women are not correct. I am still praying for God to give me my partner, and I can finally say that with this woman, I am going to stay with her seriously. I am still praying," Opoku stated during the interview.

Opoku is known for his soulful gospel songs and has won many hearts with his performance and is highly respected in the Ghanaian music industry.

His statement on the difficulty of finding a suitable partner has sparked discussions among fans and followers, with many sharing their opinions on the matter.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)



ADA/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Man recounts how he was wrongly detained over killing of police officers at Kasoa
Western Togoland invasion was a ploy to deploy army - Col. Festus Aboagye
GRA refutes Ken Agyapong's allegations
Maurice Ampaw replies Kennedy Agyapong
The influential father of Ghana’s youngest female medical doctor
Sam George slams Duffuor
Borga Sylvia explains why she kissed Nana Ama McBrown at a funeral
How search for slain soldier’s phone led to arrest of four suspects
Ashaiman murder: How Sherrif Imoro was fatally stabbed
The two major govt positions Ken Agyapong has openly opposed