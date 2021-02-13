Some women are only polished outside but animal’s within - Nana Frema

Musician, Nana Frema

Ghanaian actress, model, brand ambassador and Entrepreneur, Charlotte Derban has engaged in a banter with musician Nana Frema over some weird issue.

In a series of screenshots on her Instagram page, Nana Frema explained that her crime was commenting on a post and asking Charlotte to be to stop mocking a lady who was crying over something.



This clearly pissed off Charlotte who went to the DM of Nana Frema to rain insults on her as if they had been enemies.



Nana who was clearly surprised about Charlotte’s attitude added that she didn’t know a woman could use vulgar words against her fellow woman over a trivial issue.

Well, read through what Nana Frema wrote to understand the whole issue.



