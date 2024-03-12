Somebody tried to poison me – Ajagurajah

The leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah

The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah has said that there was an attempt to poison him some time ago but he survived by God’s grace.

He disclosed that the person who tried to poison him was someone within his circle of friends and that made him take precautions about what goes into his body including the water he drinks.



“Someone attempted to poison me. The person was within my circle... Due to that experience, I have been drinking water from a glass bottle so that no one would have the opportunity to inject anything into it,” he said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also added that poisoning is not done through food alone as perceived by the public but there are other ways that people employ to achieve their target of harming others.



He explained how some women use their breasts as a means of poisoning people, especially men during intercourse.



“I have said that poisoning is not done through food or drink anymore. There are so many ways of going about it. Some women even apply the poison to the tips of their breasts.

"So I admonished the people in the Ajagurajah Movement to stop sucking women's breasts. I warned the public to be cautious with poisoning some years ago but I was chastised and taken for granted,” he added.



SB/BB