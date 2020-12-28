Someone dashed me $200 in London because Wendy Shay walked out of my studio – Nana Romeo

Accra FM Presenter, Nana Romeo

Accra FM Presenter, Nana Romeo Welewele has disclosed that his issue with Wendy Shay earned him 200 dollars when he travelled to the United Kingdom.

During a discussion monitored by Zionfelix.net on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ program, Nana Romeo told Doctar Cann that someone gave him this amount after he landed at the Heathrow Airport.



He explained that the money was given to him following his incident with Wendy Shay.



If you would recall, Wendy Shay walked out of an interview after Nana Romeo repeated questions about whether she is having an affair with the CEO of Rufftown Records, Bullet or not.



Initially, Wendy Shay denied having an affair with Bullet, but Nana Romeo kept on asking about it.

He even claimed to have evidence about their amorous relationship—and Wendy, who was not happy about the subject apologized and walked out.



According to Nana Romeo, the person who gave him the money watched the video of the incident and was able to recognize him when they met in London.



Watch the video below:



